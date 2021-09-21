CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revenge premiered 10 years ago today: Read an oral history

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe four-season 2011-2015 ABC drama created by Mike Kelley and starring Emily VanCamp and Madeleine Stowe premiered on Sept. 21, 2011 with a storyline loosely based on Alexandre Dumas' The Count of Monte Cristo. "I met with Channing Dungey, who went on to become the president of ABC," says Kelley. "We bonded over our love of nighttime soaps and lamented the fact that it had been missing from the landscape for so long. ABC said, 'Look, we are really missing that big soap opera that we talked about.' So, I stopped and I thought, 'I don’t know if we’ve ever really grounded anything in a historic great book. I started going through my favorites and landed on The Count of Monte Cristo. While Edmund’s character would’ve been interesting, I also wanted to make sure I was hitting the demographic that ABC was aiming for, which was younger and female. So, I basically took the Count and made him a Countess, and that was how it all began." Kelley also remembers casting VanCamp -- over Adrianne Palicki and Sara Paxton -- after watching her on Brothers & Sisters.

TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Show Officially Saved

The previously canceled CBS drama All Rise has officially been saved, and has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to TV Line, the OWN network has picked up the hit series, and will be launching Season 3 sometime in 2022. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become will be available on the streaming outlets at a later date, following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
tvweb.com

Columbo Aired Its First Episode 50 Years Ago Today

It has been fifty years since Peter Falk's Columbo first appeared in his own TV series and uttered the words, "Just one more thing." Murder By The Book was the first episode of the detective drama and premiered on 15th September, 1971 after the concept of the character was proven with two previous TV movies. That first episode was directed by none other than Steven Spielberg, and started in motion a series that would run for ten seasons and 69 episodes between 1971 and 1978, when it ran in rotation with the likes of McCloud and Quincy M.E. as The NBC Mystery Movie. While those other shows would be regarded in their own right, Columbo has by far been the most influential and iconic.
TV & VIDEOS
primetimer.com

The Flight Attendant books Cheryl Hines, Mae Martin and Margaret Cho as Season 2 guest-stars, adds three new series regulars

The HBO Max series has also cast Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria as new series regulars for the second season. Season 2 finds Kaley Cuoco's Cassie Bowden "living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. Season two has begun production and will be shooting in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Read an oral history of Batman: The Animated Series

"As the 1990s dawned, television audiences weren’t used to a dark version of the Dark Knight," says Abraham Riesman in introducing his oral history. "America had briefly gone crazy for the 1960s series Batman, starring the late Adam West and an array of over-the-top character actors, but that had been camp at its most frivolous. Oddly enough, it took a kids’ cartoon to show TV-watchers the emotional and visual weight of the Caped Crusader. Debuting on Fox Kids as an after-school show in 1992, the Warner Bros.-produced Batman: The Animated Series changed the titular character’s mainstream profile forever. It consisted of 110 episodes (the latter 25 of them billed as The New Batman Adventures), spun off into a theatrically released film called Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, and is now regarded as one of the greatest collection of superhero stories ever told. Here, 25 years after it debuted, is the history of the show in the words of its creators and stars."
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix to Turn Twisted Novel ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’ Into Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a best-selling novel about a twisted con-artist, is getting the movie treatment at Netflix. The streaming service landed the rights to the novel, written by Liv Constantine, and plans to adapt it into a feature film. Amazon in 2019 announced it was developing a TV series based on the book, but the project has since been scrapped. “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick, has sold over half a million copies and has been published in over 30 countries. The story, a psychological thriller, centers on a con-woman who targets a wealthy couple — the...
TV & VIDEOS
adafruit.com

Gilligan’s Island premiered 57 years ago today #TV #Culture

The TV sitcom Gilligan’s Island premiered 57 years ago today, September 26, 1964, on CBS in the US. The two-man crew of the charter boat SS Minnow and five passengers on a “three-hour tour” from Honolulu run into a typhoon and are shipwrecked on an uncharted island somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. Their efforts to be rescued are typically thwarted by the inadvertent conduct of the hapless first mate, Gilligan.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘13 Minutes’ Trailer: Quiver Distribution’s New Disaster Pic Starring Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Amy Smart & More

13 Minutes follows four families in a Heartland town as they are tested in a single day when a tornado hits, forcing paths to cross and redefining the meaning of survival. The trailer starts with people in a state of panic as a tornado outbreak is coming. These families have dealt with tornadoes before, but nothing quite like this. Finally, the four come together and try to make it through the night.
MOVIES
primetimer.com

Dailyn Rodriguez

Showing 1 - 3 of 3 articles tagged "Dailyn Rodriguez" A drama series on Cuba's legendary El Tropicano night club is in the works. Keshet Studios, the production company behind NBC's launch tonight of La Brea, is heading to Cuba for Tropicana Nights. Posted Monday 11/16/20 at 9:05PM EST. The...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ravi Patel To Recur In Showtime’s ‘Three Women’; Fox’s ‘Monarch’ Taps Adam Croasdell As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984) will join the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women. He will appear opposite stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane...
INDIANA STATE
Variety

William Jackson Harper Is Single and Struggling in Trailer for ‘Love Life’ Season 2

HBO Max has released the trailer and key art for “Love Life,” slated to return for its sophomore season on Oct. 28. Emmy nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper, best known for his role as Chidi Anagonye on NBC’s “The Good Place,” will lead the anthology series, which had previously focused on the character of Darby Carter, played by Anna Kendrick. Season 2, which hails from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, follows Marcus Watkins (Harper) after his marriage unexpectedly implodes. He is forced to rebuild his life brick by brick, hoping to find a love that will last, once and...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Ginger Gonzaga in Lead Role Opposite Steve Howey (EXCLUSIVE)

Ginger Gonzaga will star opposite Steve Howey in the “True Lies” pilot at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively. Gonzaga will star as Helen, the role played in the “True Lies” film by Jamie Lee Curtis. Variety previously exclusively reported that Howey would star as Harry, who was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. Helen is described as Harry’s supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home. Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites...
MOVIES
primetimer.com

The Wire alums Felicia Pearson and Ed Burns are teaming on a limited series based on her life

Titled A.K.A. Snoop, the potential series would delve into the hardship Pearson endured growing up in Baltimore, reports Variety. The potential series, from Moondog Films, will be shopped to networks and streamers. Burns is co-writing A.K.A. Snoop with Pearson, who played the semi-fictional Felicia "Snoop" Pearson, a soldier in Marlo Stanfield's drug dealing organization. Burns is a former Baltimore Police detective who collaborated with The Wire creator David Simon on The Corner, The Wire and, most recently, The Plot Against America, which Burns co-created. "Born three months premature to a crack addicted mother, Pearson was given little chance of survival at birth," says Variety's Joe Otterson. "She ultimately grew up as a gay Black woman in a foster home in a neighborhood plagued by drugs and violence. She dealt drugs as a teenager before being convicted of second degree murder and spending over six years in prison. After her release, she met The Wire star Michael K. Williams, who brought her to the set. She was subsequently written into the show, with her character sharing her name — Felicia 'Snoop' Pearson. On the show, Snoop was a feared enforcer for Marlo Stanfield who carried out numerous murders."
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order Season 21: Which Veteran Cast Members Must Return for Revival?

Eleven years after unceremoniously cancelling Law & Order, NBC announced on Tuesday that it is bringing back the original seres (aka “the mothership”) for a 21st season. What the network did not divulge, however, is which members of the storied drama’s rotating ensemble will be appearing in the revival — although, as we reported, preliminary talks are already underway with a handful of franchise vets. Law & Order underwent a myriad of cast changes during its 20-season run. Surviving cast members with the longest tenure include S. Epatha Merkerson as Lt. Anita Van Buren (seasons 4–20), Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy (seasons 5–20) and Jesse L....
TV SERIES
primetimer.com

All Rise officially revived at OWN for Season 3

The legal drama starring Simone Missick, which CBS canceled after two seasons in May, has been picked up for a 20-episode third season thanks to a deal between OWN and Warner Bros. TV. The entire cast is coming back, except Marg Helgenberger, who was cast in NBC’s drama pilot Getaway in July. Showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence, who also oversees OWN's David Makes Man, will also return for Season 3. "Ironically, the (Getaway) pilot cast both Helgenberger and Manifest‘s Matt Long, preventing them from returning full-time to their previous series, which beat the odds to both get uncanceled with new seasons on OWN and Netflix, respectively," says Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "I hear the door is open to Helgenberger and any other All Rise alums to appear on the new season subject to availability." OWN president Tina Perry says of the pickup: “All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation. A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Falls Down a ‘Lost’-ish Rabbit Hole: TV Review

“La Brea” wastes no time before letting all hell break loose in its alternate version of Los Angeles, where an enormous sinkhole suddenly swallows up the La Brea Tar Pits and all the L.A. traffic surrounding it. Mere moments after frustrated but efficient mother Eve (Natalie Zea) breaks up a mild squabble between her teenage kids, Josh (Jack Martin) and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki), the sinkhole rips the earth open and, eventually, sends Josh and Eve tumbling in. From there, NBC’s “La Brea” dives headfirst into both a natural disaster drama and, from within the sinkhole itself, a more surreal tale...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Jeff Probst: Survivor's long pandemic hiatus renewed my appreciation for the show

Probst was asked by EW if he was as "insanely happy" as he looked in the Survivor 41 premiere. "Ah, yes. I can take myself back to that 'day one' moment right now," he says. "I can still vividly connect to the excitement I felt as the players started boarding the barge to begin Survivor 41. It was so good to be back that I was giddy with joy. It may sound corny, but it's the truth. Ah, yes. I can take myself back to that "day one" moment right now. I can still vividly connect to the excitement I felt as the players started boarding the barge to begin Survivor 41. It was so good to be back that I was giddy with joy. It may sound corny, but it's the truth. To give some context, Survivor 41 is the start of my third decade, and I cannot recall a time when I have felt this level of excitement to launch a new season. Here's why: The year away really reminded me how much I love everything about Survivor. I love the casting process and the game design. I love shooting the show with our crew. I love interacting with the players as they take on this giant adventure. I love the editing process and then ultimately delivering the show to the fans to see their reaction. I could also feel the same energy from our crew. Everywhere I looked, I saw smiles of gratitude and appreciation. We were all so happy to be back together. And then there were the players, many of whom had been scheduled to play over a year ago and then were told we couldn't shoot. They were so pumped to get started that they were nearly levitating. It's obviously been a very difficult 18 months for everyone in the world, so to be standing together on a giant barge in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, knowing we had all been tested and quarantined and thus were safe to play Survivor, was a truly electric moment. ALSO: Probst stops saying "come on in, guys" to be more inclusive -- he's saying "come on in" instead.
TV SERIES

