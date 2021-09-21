CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathryn Hahn to play Joan Rivers in Showtime's The Comeback Girl

 8 days ago
Fresh off her WandaVision Emmy nomination, Hahn has signed on to play the iconic comedian in a limited series in development at Showtime. Greg Berlanti will direct and executive produce and Cosmo Carlson will write and executive produce based on his spec script. Although Rivers, who died in 2014 at age 81, famously became a mainstream star in the 1960s, performing on shows like The Tonight Show, The Comeback Girl will be set in the aftermath of Fox's cancelation of The Late Show in 1986 that coincide with the death by suicide of her husband Edgar Rosenberg, a producer on the show. Here's the logline for The Comeback Girl: “Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne…and then it all fell apart. The Comeback Girl is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.” No word on if Joan Rivers' daughter Melissa Rivers will have any involvement. Hahn, who will serve as executive producer, is currently starring in Apple TV+'s The Shrink Next Door.

