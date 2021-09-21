CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans WR Danny Amendola unlikely to play Thursday vs. Panthers

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
Houston Texans tight end Danny Amendola Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Amendola hurt his hamstring in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He finished the game with just one catch for nine yards.

The 35-year-old signed with Houston during the offseason after spending the 2019 and 2020 campaigns with the Detroit Lions. Last season, he caught 46 passes for 602 yards and no touchdowns in 14 games.

Houston is also dealing with an injury to wide receiver Nico Collins, who is set to miss multiple weeks with a shoulder issue after also getting hurt against the Browns.

With Amendola and Collins sidelined, the Texans will have to rely on Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Anthony Miller and Andre Roberts.

