World News Tonight with David Muir again finishes the season as the No. 1 nightly newscast

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuir's newscast averaged 8.74 million total viewers, down 7% from 9.39 million a season earlier, according to Deadline. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt averaged 7.32 million, down 11% from 8.27 million and CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell posted 5.4 million, down 8% from 5.86 million.

