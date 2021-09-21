CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saved by the Bell's Lark Voorhies reunites with Tiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkely at Bayside High

primetimer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoorhies is apparently appearing in the second season of Peacock's Saved by the Bell revival, according to Berkely's Instagram post this morning. "These ladies… what a gift to get to work together again," wrote Berkley. "We have a special history that is beyond… we worked hard together as kids to make a show that people still love, we did high school together and our parents all looked out for us too as we were minors when we started. It was a safe place to grow up and now we get to take those sweet roots and fly together as women. Don’t you love those connections that have history where you just get right to it with no explaining? It’s so comforting and we can’t wait to share some magic with you when season 2 comes out !"

www.primetimer.com

