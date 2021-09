Talented cornerback A.J. Bouye is set to make his long-awaited debut for the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football at the Houston Texans. Just when things couldn’t get better for the Carolina Panthers, their loaded defense is getting another substantial boost on Thursday night with the return of one of their top free-agent signings. A.J. Bouye‘s suspension is now over and the cornerback is set to make his competitive debut in Week 3 at the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO