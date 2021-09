No. 22 Auburn takes on No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in a “Whiteout” at Beaver Stadium. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ABC. Auburn (2-0) is playing a Big Ten opponent on the road for the first time since 1931, and this is just the third time a ranked SEC team is visiting a Big Ten opponent. The Tigers are off to a quick start with first-year coach Bryan Harsin. Quarterback Bo Nix and running back Tank Bigsby have formed a dynamic backfield, and this is the biggest test before SEC play.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO