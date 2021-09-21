CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United States of Al had filmed an episode and a half of Season 2 when it had to start over after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We guessed wrong and had to adjust our plans” when Kabul fell to the Taliban following the United States' withdrawal after two decades, co-creator and showrunner Maria Ferrari said at the TV press tour. The show, which centers on the friendship between a Marine veteran (Parker Young) and his unit’s interpreter (Adhir Kalyan) in Ohio, scrapped its original plans for the Season 2 premiere to focus on how the characters react to the situation. “We chose to tell the story of what we were experiencing,” Ferrari said of the writing staff, which includes five Afghans and seven military veterans.

United States of Al - Episode 2.01 - Promises / Wadaha - Promo + Press Release

“UNITED STATES OF AL” ADDRESSES CURRENT EVENTS IN AFGHANISTAN IN THE EMOTIONAL SECOND SEASON PREMIERE, THURSDAY, OCT. 7. Story Is Inspired by the Real Experiences of the Afghan and Military Veteran Writers on “United States of Al” Who Worked Together to Evacuate Family Members from Afghanistan Last Month. “Promises/Wadaha” –...
United States of Al's Dramatic Season 2 Trailer Reflects Crisis in Afghanistan

United States of Al‘s Season 2 trailer is not for the faint of heart. CBS on Thursday dropped a preview for the dramatic season opener airing Thursday, Oct. 7 (at 8:30/7:30c) — 20 years to the day after the initial invasion of Afghanistan. Per CBS, the premiere sees Al, Riley, Art, Lizzie and Vanessa “work together against a ticking clock to get Al’s sister out of Afghanistan and to safety after Kabul falls” — a story that was inspired by the actual experiences of the Afghan and military veteran writers on the series who worked together to evacuate family members during...
