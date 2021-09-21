United States of Al had filmed an episode and a half of Season 2 when it had to start over after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban

The top US general conceded in a stark admission on Wednesday that the United States "lost" the 20-year war in Afghanistan. "It is clear, it is obvious to all of us, that the war in Afghanistan did not end on the terms we wanted, with the Taliban in power in Kabul," General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the House Armed Services Committee. "The war was a strategic failure," Milley told a committee hearing about the US troop pullout from Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation from the capital Kabul. "It wasn't lost in the last 20 days or even 20 months," Milley said.

MILITARY ・ 4 HOURS AGO