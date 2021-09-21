Sopranos Star Edie Falco Almost Appeared in The Many Saints of Newark
The Sopranos star Edie Falco may not be making an appearance in the upcoming prequel film The Many Saints of Newark - but she almost did! In a new interview, The Many Saints of Newark director Alan Taylor (The Sopranos, Thor: The Dark World) revealed that he actually brought Falco back to film an opening sequence to the prequel film, but that the scene ended up on the cutting room floor. In his larger breakdown of the challenges in making The Many Saints of Newark Taylor indicates that how to open the movie was one of the bigger ones, and unfortunately, revisiting Falco's Carmela Soprano wasn't the answer.comicbook.com
