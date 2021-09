Jujutsu Kaisen has taken the world of anime by storm, with the Shonen franchise brought to the world of television by Studio MAPPA, and it seems as if Yuji Itadori and his friends at Jujutsu Tech will be getting their own line of hairspray. With Yuji, Gojo, Megumi, and Nobara always looking stylish as they battle against supernatural threats teeming with cursed energy, the franchise created by Gege Akutami has seen its fair share of merchandise since it premiered but a line of hairspray has got to be one of the strangest products tied to the medium.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO