CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Elizabeth Holmes criminal trial dominated by allegations of deception and intimidation from those who worked for her

By Victor Ordonez, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zn3Ls_0c3W76Ja00
Chris Ryan/iStock

NEW YORK — Just three weeks into the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, jurors have already heard allegations of lies, deception and alleged intimidation from those who worked directly under her -- and the trial is expected to continue into December.

"I was scared that things would not go well," one former Theranos scientist, Surekha Gangakhedkar, told prosecutors when asked why she made copies of internal communications and documents before resigning from the company. "I was also worried that I would be blamed."

A full recap of last week's proceedings is available on today's episode of "The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial" free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Theranos was founded by Holmes in 2003. The company claimed to be developing blood testing technology that used only small droplets of blood.

Nearly two decades later, Holmes is defending herself against charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud stemming from a "multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors, and a separate scheme to defraud doctors and patients," according to prosecutors.

Gangakhedkar and Erika Cheung, two former Theranos scientists, testified under oath last week. They both conveyed the same information to the jury: Theranos' Edison devices -- their blood testing machines -- rarely functioned properly.

Cheung told the court that Theranos would frequently cherry-pick data, deleting "any two data points that would not hit the metrics we needed." She added that in March of 2014, about one in every four Theranos tests failed.

Cheung was one of the whistleblowers who first leaked information about Theranos to the Wall Street Journal in 2015. ABC News interviewed Cheung in the first season of "The Dropout."

"Our quality controls were failing at one point ... what seemed [like] almost every day," Cheung told ABC News in 2019.

Gangakhedkar was the former manager of assay systems at Theranos and reported directly to Holmes. She told the jury that she didn't think Theranos' devices "were ready to be used for patient samples."

Prosecutors presented several emails from 2013, in which Gangakhedkar reported the results of numerous failed tests on the Edison devices to Holmes directly. At the time, Theranos testing centers had already gone live in some Walgreens stores.

When prosecutors asked Gangakhedkar where this pressure to move forward before Theranos was ready came from, she swiftly responded "from Ms. Holmes." Holmes' defense has only just begun to question Gangakhedkar and will continue Tuesday.

The court granted Gangakhedkar full criminal immunity before she took the witness stand. She told the court she took documents with her upon her departure from the company, despite her non-disclosure agreement, "to protect myself and to have as a record in the event issues came up in the future."

At the time Cheung was speaking with an investigative reporter in 2015, she believed she was being followed by people hired by Theranos. Soon after she started another job, she told jurors she was served a letter by an unknown individual at an address not many in her circle were aware of.

The jury was shown the letter, addressed from the firm Boies Schiller Flexner, and claimed she had disclosed Theranos' "trade secrets and other confidential information without authorization."

Recent Theranos financial documents made public via Holmes' trial show the company paid $150,000 to private investigators for a project titled "E. Cheung & T. Schultz project." Tyler Schultz was another Theranos whistleblower speaking with an investigative journalist at the time.

This week, Gangakhedkar will conclude her testimony.​​ Dan Edlin was once Theranos' senior project manager and one of many friends recruited to the company by Holmes' brother, Christian.

Holmes and her counsel did not respond to ABC News' repeated requests for comment.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

All the Weird Things That Happened at Elizabeth Holmes’ Trial So Far

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The trial of Elizabeth Holmes has somehow gotten progressively weirder since it began earlier this month—and there’s still a very long way to go. Holmes, the Theranos founder, and former Theranos chief operating officer Sunny Balwani are...
LAW
The Verge

Was Elizabeth Holmes like Steve Jobs? Her emails say no

Lance Wade didn’t say “snitches get stitches” out loud, but with his behavior in the courtroom today he didn’t have to. It’s the most aggressive performance we’ve seen so far from Elizabeth Holmes’ defense attorney, and that’s probably because the latest testimony is just that bad for Holmes’ case. On...
CELEBRITIES
The Verge

How Elizabeth Holmes sidelined the real scientists at Theranos

Former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff was the second employee who testified in Elizabeth Holmes’ trial who kept his work emails. Forwarding work emails to a personal account can violate a non-disclosure agreement, which Rosendorff signed when he joined the company. But, like Surekha Gangakhedkar before him, he was worried he’d be blamed for the company’s problems.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Tyler Schultz
biospace.com

Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Whistleblower Testifies to "Frequent" Data Manipulation

Erika Cheung, a former Theranos lab worker turned whistleblower, detailed how the company manipulated data in order to pass quality control in her testimony in the fraud trial of Holmes Tuesday and Wednesday. Cheung testified that the data manipulation happened “frequently,” in order to make the company’s lead asset look...
LAW
KTVU FOX 2

Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates as Theranos lab director testifies

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The prosecution will continue calling witnesses in the case against Theranos founding Elizabeth Holmes Friday, following dramatic testimony from Gen. James Mattis, a former board member of the failed biotech startup and Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration. Mattis served on the Theranos board of...
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Mail

Theranos' machines were so unreliable staff were forced to sleep in their CARS to deal with backlog of delayed blood test results, Elizabeth Holmes trial hears

Former scientists for Theranos were forced to sleep in their cars overnight following a backlog with delays blood testing machines which the company's founder, Elizabeth Holmes, was rushing to get them into Walgreens pharmacies. Erika Cheung, a lab associate, detailed how quality control failures in the lab were so frequent...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deception#Internal Communications#Apple Podcasts#Amazon Music#The Wall Street Journal#Abc News#Abc Audio
bizjournals

Podcast: Is it time to talk about a settlement in the Elizabeth Holmes trial?

If there's a word of the past week in Silicon Valley tech news, it would be "again." The big story of the week was, yet again, the Elizabeth Holmes trial. There was other news in the Valley this week, but it too had a sense of redundancy. Apple Inc. rolled out, again, an update to the iPhone. And Facebook Inc. is in the cross-hairs — again!
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Washington Examiner

Woman who ruined Reddit blames the Elizabeth Holmes case on sexism

More than six years after journalist John Carreyrou exposed Elizabeth Holmes, the husky-voiced #girlboss extraordinaire beloved by elites ranging from Henry Kissinger to Glamour magazine is finally facing criminal trial for defrauding investors, doctors, and patients with her utterly bogus blood testing regimen. Considering that Holmes successfully conned investors out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bizjournals

Elizabeth Holmes on trial: Cross-examination for employee who raised concerns

More testimony is expected this week from former Theranos employees as the fraud trial of founder Elizabeth Holmes continues. Surekha Gangakhedkar, a former manager at the Silicon Valley blood testing company, is scheduled to be back on the witness stand on Tuesday. Before the trial recessed Friday, Gangakhedkar said she...
LAW
The New Yorker

What to Expect in the Elizabeth Holmes Trial

The federal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former C.E.O. of the now defunct medical-testing tech startup Theranos, began on August 31st, three years after Holmes’s indictment on numerous counts of fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Theranos was once valued at more than nine billion dollars. It employed upward of seven hundred people and had a board of directors stacked with the likes of Henry Kissinger and James Mattis. Then, six years ago, the company collapsed like a soufflé, following a Wall Street Journal exposé by the reporter John Carreyrou, who wrote that the company’s supposedly revolutionary technology—a proprietary lab machine that could run hundreds of medical tests using mere drops of blood drawn from a finger prick—was not at all what Theranos claimed it to be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy