Chris Brown Calls On Billionaires To Help Haiti

By Autumn Hawkins
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Brown has made a statement to his 93 million followers on Instagram calling on billionaires to help with the relief effort for Haiti. “I hope everyone is seeing what is happening with the people of Haiti at the border!!!!!!!!!,” Brown wrote on his Instagram story per HotNewHipHop. “All the f—— billionaires in that state alone should be trying to help. We have no peaceful strategies… Hurding us up like cattle farmers… Hey everyone… Please take a f—— look at what’s going on!! Please!!!??????”

R&B Snippets: Chris Brown & R. Kelly!

CHRIS BROWN SPEAKS OUT ON ABUSE OF HAITIAN IMMIGRANTS: Chris Brown took to Instagram to speak out on the abuse of the Haitian immigrants. Videos of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horses whipping immigrants has gone viral. Brown wrote in his IG Stories, “I hope everyone is seeing what is happening with the people of Haiti at the border!!!!!!!!! All the f*cking billionaires in that state alone should be trying to help. We have no peaceful strategies.. Hurding us up like cattle farmers… Hey everyone… Please take a f*cking look at what's going on!! Please!!!??????” According to NBC News, White House press secretary Jen Psaki commented on the incident, yesterday morning (September 21st), labeling the video of the aforementioned Border Patrol agent, “horrific.” She said,”I have seen some of the footage. I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make that appropriate, but I don’t have additional details. I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it’s acceptable or appropriate.”
Chris Brown
Alejandro Mayorkas
