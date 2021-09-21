Chris Brown Calls On Billionaires To Help Haiti
Chris Brown has made a statement to his 93 million followers on Instagram calling on billionaires to help with the relief effort for Haiti. “I hope everyone is seeing what is happening with the people of Haiti at the border!!!!!!!!!,” Brown wrote on his Instagram story per HotNewHipHop. “All the f—— billionaires in that state alone should be trying to help. We have no peaceful strategies… Hurding us up like cattle farmers… Hey everyone… Please take a f—— look at what’s going on!! Please!!!??????”jammin1057.com
Comments / 0