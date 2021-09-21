Chris Brown Calls On Billionaires To Help Haiti

CHRIS BROWN SPEAKS OUT ON ABUSE OF HAITIAN IMMIGRANTS: Chris Brown took to Instagram to speak out on the abuse of the Haitian immigrants. Videos of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horses whipping immigrants has gone viral. Brown wrote in his IG Stories, “I hope everyone is seeing what is happening with the people of Haiti at the border!!!!!!!!! All the f*cking billionaires in that state alone should be trying to help. We have no peaceful strategies.. Hurding us up like cattle farmers… Hey everyone… Please take a f*cking look at what's going on!! Please!!!??????” According to NBC News, White House press secretary Jen Psaki commented on the incident, yesterday morning (September 21st), labeling the video of the aforementioned Border Patrol agent, “horrific.” She said,”I have seen some of the footage. I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make that appropriate, but I don’t have additional details. I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it’s acceptable or appropriate.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO