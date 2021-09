After three years together as well as having a son, X Æ A-Xii, it has been reported that Elon Musk and Grimes are going through a “Semi” separation. In a exclusive interview, Musk reveals that he and Grimes are “semi-separated,” and that they still care for each other and that they visit each other often. They still co-parent their 1-year-old son X Æ A-Xii Musk with Musk elaborating, “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP ・ 4 DAYS AGO