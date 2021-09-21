CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Shares Tumble as CEO Projects Lower Fourth-Quarter Subscriber Growth Than Estimates

By Alex Sherman, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney CEO Bob Chapek warned of headwinds on subscription video streaming growth in the fourth quarter. Chapek noted production slowdowns caused by the delta variant of Covid-19 will lead to a lighter slate of new programming than Disney had originally projected. Disney shares fell more than 3% after his comments...

7 Reasons to Avoid Subscribing to Disney+

There's no doubt that Disney+ is an incredibly popular streaming service—it has over 115 million subscribers worldwide. It's the ultimate home for content from brands like Pixar, Marvel, The Simpsons, and National Geographic. That said, Disney+ definitely has its flaws. For some, Disney+ isn't worth the monthly subscription fee. We're...
Variety

Revised Streaming Subscriber Expectations: Disney+, Peacock

Editor’s Note: A data analysis within the original version of the article below has been removed due to its inadequate explanation of the measurement. Disney CEO Bob Chapek at a Goldman Sachs conference earlier this week said that Disney+ would add fewer subscribers in calendar Q3 than it did in the quarter prior.
Entrepreneur

Disney (DIS) Warns Slow Disney+ Subscriber Growth in Fiscal Q4

Disney’s DIS shares ended the session down 4.1% on Tuesday after CEO Bob Chapek warned that global subscriber growth for the company’s flagship streaming service, Disney+ will slow down for the quarter ending in September, per a Wall Street Journal report. Disney expects to add low single-digit millions of streaming...
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Says Covid Shutdowns Reduced Streaming Content Available In Q4; Warns Wall Street, Subscriber Growth “Not A Straight Line”

Walt Disney chief executive Bob Chapek said the company’s global net paid subscribers will rise “by low single-digit millions” for its current fiscal fourth quarter from the third — meaning slower growth — and put Wall Street on notice that long-term targets are still on track but they shouldn’t assume growth will be a straight line.“A quarter-to-quarter business is not linear,” he told a media conference Tuesday. “That’s something where we’re not exactly aligned with the Street.”“Investors take last December and say, ‘Oh, they want to get to 230 or 260 or whatever the number, and they divide it by the number of quarters and say, ‘They need to add ‘X’ per quarter. [But] these numbers tend to be a lot noisier than a straight line.
The Motley Fool

Why So Many Companies Smashed Estimates This Quarter

Nearly 90% of S&P 500 companies topped earnings estimates for the second quarter, the best performance in five years. What was behind that outperformance? A number of factors, including cautious guidance from CEOs, a pre-Delta-variant recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, and lapping last year's lockdown, among other reasons. In an episode of The Five, recorded on Aug. 23, Fool contributors Jeremy Bowman, Brian Withers, and Toby Bordelon break down those drivers and others.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Micron, Eli Lilly, Netflix, Lucid and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Micron Technology (MU) – Micron reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share, 9 cents above estimates, with the chip maker's revenue also topping Street forecasts. However, its current-quarter forecast fell below consensus, due to computer-making customers facing shortages of other parts, and the stock fell 3.6% in the premarket.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES

