Public Safety

Domestic terrorism investigations have more than doubled in a year in the US

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
 8 days ago

The much-anticipated Justice for J6 rally in support of Capitol rioters who'd been arrested in the wake of Jan. 6 arrived on Capitol Hill on Saturday.

Axios

FBI director: Domestic terrorism cases have surged since 2020

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before a Senate committee Tuesday that the agency's domestic terrorism caseload has "exploded" in size since spring of 2020. Why it matters: The Jan. 6 Capitol riot refocused attention on the issue of domestic terrorism and security, but Wray's testimony points to a trend that pre-dates the insurrection.
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

