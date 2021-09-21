N.C. State basketball coach helps football fan find lost wedding ring

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina State University football fan who lost his wedding ring while tailgating before a game received some help from an unexpected source: Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts.

Will Yadusky, of Raleigh, who recently celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary, and said he was tailgating outside Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh before Saturday's game when he felt his wedding ring fly off his finger.

"I picked up a molten hot dog," Yadusky told WTVT-TV. "The point that I realized that, I just flicked my hands like crazy and hear this sort of pinball ding-dong-dong and realized, 'Oh, that was my wedding ring.'"

Yadusky said a group of nearby fans searched for the ring, and he said he soon heard an unexpected voice behind him.

"Somebody goes, 'Coach Keatts?' And I look up and there's the man himself," Yadusky said. "And he's like, 'What are we looking for?'"

Yadusky said Keatts, who was on his way to the game, joined in the search.

"He was like, 'You know, I don't know if we can let you go home without finding that,'" Yadusky said. "I was like, 'Well, I appreciate your concern, I do.'"

Yadusky said Keatts gave him the tip that led to the ring's recovery: "Don't think of it as a linear search -- it probably didn't go straight."

He said the ring turned up a few yards away from where it flew off his hand. Yadusky said he was grateful to Keatts for his help.

"The fact that he took five, 10 minutes out his day on game day, that was the part that was really meaningful to me," Yadusky said. "I'm excited to know that he is in real life as good as a guy as he seems on TV."

Yadusky thanked Keatts in a Twitter post, and received a reply from the coach saying he "was really worried about you going home without your ring."