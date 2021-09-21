CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

We Knew It!: Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Jenkins Are Expecting Their First Child Together

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kna3C_0c3W1F6S00
Gotham

On Monday, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai confirmed the rumors that she’s expecting her first child with her rapper hubby Jeezy.

“I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!” the co-host announced on the daytime talk show on Sept. 20.

In an interview with Women’s Health, Mai, 42, shared that she and Jeezy, 43, have been hiding the news for months and that concealing her baby bump has not been an easy feat.

“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” she explained. “So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

The couple got married this past March in an intimate ceremony held at their Atlanta home. While speaking with WH, Mai shared that she and Jeezy had been trying to conceive for the past year. To help them along their journey, she said that she went in-vitro fertilization (IVF) at one point. Although she’d gotten pregnant about a month before their wedding, the TV personality unfortunately suffered a miscarriage and lost that pregnancy.

“I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never,” Mai candidly told the outlet. She then added, “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure and safe… something I hadn’t felt as a child.”

Less than a week ago, MADAMENOIRE reported on Mai’s pregnancy rumors. At that time, fans speculated that the co-host would officially announce the big news during the premiere of The Real’s latest season, which was yesterday.

As she steps into motherhood for the first time, Mai also told WH that she takes comfort in the fact that Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins) is a great father to his two kids from previous relationships.

“He’s an amazing dad,” Mai shared, adding that seeing him in the role of a father “overwhelms [her] with even more love.”

“Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world,” the TV personality noted. “Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect.”

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

The Real's Loni Love Defends Jeannie Mai From Ex-Husband's Alleged Insults

Watch: Jeannie Mai's Sweet Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby. Loni Love proved that she's a real one while defending Jeannie Mai from her co-host's ex-husband. Freddy Harteis, who split from The Real co-host in 2017, allegedly remarked that he "upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago," following Jeannie's announcement that she's expecting a baby with husband Jeezy.
RELATIONSHIPS
Effingham Radio

Jeannie Mai’s Ex Husband Responds To Her Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai‘s ex husband Freddy Harteis has spoken out about her announcement that she and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. Jeannie previously said that she never wanted children — although Freddy did. When someone wrote via Instagram that Freddy was probably “prob biting bricks and screaming...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeannie Mai
Person
Jeezy
arcamax.com

Jeannie Mai Jenkins feels 'relieved' to reveal her baby bump

Jeannie Mai Jenkins feels "relieved" to have finally revealed her baby bump. The 42-year-old TV star and rapper Jeezy are preparing for the arrival of their first child, and Jeannie is glad that the news is now out in the open, after hiding it from the public for the last five months.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy listen to baby's heartbeat in sweet video after pregnancy announcement following miscarriage and fertility struggle

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins and rapper Jeezy announced the happy news that they were expecting a child following a fertility struggle. And the very next day, the jubilant couple got to experience the miracle of life together first-hand. The 42-year-old television personality took to Instagram on Tuesday to...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Announces Pregnancy With STUNNING Maternity Photos!!

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins is going to be a momma — and she’s already five months pregnant!. The former Dancing With The Stars contestant spoke with Women’s Health on Monday to share the amazing news and reveal how she and her husband Jeezy got to this point. First off, the 42-year-old gushed:
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S Health#Real
Amomama

Jeannie Mai Cradles Growing Baby Bump in Shimmering Sheer Bodysuit while on Date Night with Husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is going to be a first-time mother at 42 years old, and she's basking in that pregnancy glow while cradling her growing baby bump in a gorgeous new photo. Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy are excited parents-to-be, sharing their pregnancy journey with fans on social media every chance they get. Recently, the lovely couple stepped out for an event, and the talk show host was looking gorgeous in a sheer bodysuit that showed off her baby bump.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Jeannie Mai Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump on The Real Return

On their first date, Jeannie told Jeezy that she didn't "plan on having kids" with him. The Real got off to quite the exciting start on Monday, as the show returned for its new season. Right at the top of the show, cohosts Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton made some...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOT 97

JT And Lil Uzi Spark Pregnancy Rumors

JT of the City Girls has fans speculating that she’s expecting her first child with rapper Lil Uzi. Over the weekend, the rap group hit the stage for a performance that left everyone talking. The clips were posted by The ShadeRoom and the comments lit up with pregnancy accusations. One fan wrote, “JT got a Lil bump or I’m tripping..” and another, “Is it me or does JT look pregnant from the side?”
ELECTIONS
UPI News

'90 Day Fiance's Anny Francisco gives birth to second child

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Anny Francisco is a mom of two. The television personality recently welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband and Season 7 co-star, Robert Springs. Springs shared the news Tuesday on Instagram Stories. "Much love and respect to my wife who's...
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy