Prep Football: Independence soars in latest playoff ratings

By Tyler Jackson
 8 days ago
Independence's Cyrus Goodson tries to break a tackle during the Patriots' matchup with Shady Spring on Sept. 17. (Heather Belcher/Lootpress)

The latest prep football playoff ratings were released Tuesday afternoon by the WVSSAC.

In Class AAA Princeton moves into a tie for No. 6 while Greenbrier East sits at No. 11.

In Class AA Independence leads the way locally, moving up to No. 5. Nicholas County which was in the top five last week dropped into a tie for No. 10 while Liberty cashed in with a huge win over Logan, moving into a tie for No. 14.

In Class A Greenbrier West (No. 10) and Mount View (No. 16) are the only two teams currently in the top 16.

