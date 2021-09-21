Higher Physical Activity Linked With CAC Progression
Physical activity may be linked with progression of coronary artery calcium (CAC) regardless of baseline levels, according to new data. An established predictor of cardiovascular events, even in young people, CAC scores typically track with future risk, with higher scores typically going hand in hand with poor diet, smoking, and physical inactivity. However, the paradox of otherwise healthy athletes—and especially high-volume or endurance athletes—being more likely to have higher CAC scores has been shown before.www.tctmd.com
