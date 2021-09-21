UNC’s Howell Racks Up Weekly Awards for Performance vs. Virginia

UNC quarterback Sam Howell had his best game of the season Saturday night against Virginia, and the awards are already rolling in for the junior. Howell was already named the ACC’s Quarterback of the Week, and Tuesday he made the Davey O’Brien’s “Great 8” list for the second straight week. He was the only ACC quarterback to make this week’s list, and is already on the award’s year-long watch list. The Davey O’Brien Award honors the nation’s top collegiate quarterback.