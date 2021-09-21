Jets Notebook | Sheldon Rankins on Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'The Talent Is Off the Charts'

Sheldon Rankins was on the defensive line for about half of the snaps last Sunday and turned in a strong performance: 2 tackles, a sack (for 7 yards), a tackle for loss and a QB hit. It was from the sideline, however, that the veteran who is now in his sixth season in the NFL, came up with some keen observations as Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson threw four interceptions in the 25-6 loss to New England.