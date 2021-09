Marci Lobel, a professor in the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Psychology and the Renaissance School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine, was awarded the 2021 Excellence in Health Psychology Mentoring Award from the Society for Health Psychology in a ceremony held at the annual conference of the American Psychological Association. She received the award for successfully mentoring students and for her influence on the field of health psychology and excellence in research.

