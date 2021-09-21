Phasmophobia gets a new Single-Player mode as a celebration for its anniversary
In celebration of its first anniversary, Phasmophobia is allowing players to explore a new Single-Player game mode. The game’s already scary enough for me to play as a party, but I believe that allowing horror-driven players to delve into a new single-player mode might benefit the game. In here, there are slightly different things to do. Thanks to the recent anniversary 0.3.1.0, the game has received a new Journal Overhaul, offline Single-player, and other changes and fixes.www.futuregamereleases.com
