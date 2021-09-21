CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Phasmophobia gets a new Single-Player mode as a celebration for its anniversary

By Amie Gammons
futuregamereleases.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of its first anniversary, Phasmophobia is allowing players to explore a new Single-Player game mode. The game’s already scary enough for me to play as a party, but I believe that allowing horror-driven players to delve into a new single-player mode might benefit the game. In here, there are slightly different things to do. Thanks to the recent anniversary 0.3.1.0, the game has received a new Journal Overhaul, offline Single-player, and other changes and fixes.

www.futuregamereleases.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepur.com

Dead Cells gets an “easy mode” with its new update

Dead Cells is a difficult game, but the latest update aims to make it a touch easier. Titled “Practice Makes Perfect,” it adds a host of new features that should make the game more approachable for new players — or anyone looking for an edge while playing. Appropriately enough, Practice...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

THQ Nordic celebrates its 10th anniversary today at 9 pm

A lot is happening in the game Summer 2021! In order not to miss or miss anything this year, we again offer you a list of all events and live streams – constantly updated!. For the 10th anniversary of THQ Nordic there will be a live stream at 9 pm. The show is hosted by Geoff Keighley. They speak of six game announcements that take you on “a journey through time and space”.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Mario Kart Tour’s Next Tour Will Celebrate Its 2nd Anniversary

Mario Kart Tour players can look forward to another birthday bash soon!. Nintendo has officially confirmed that the mobile game’s ‘2nd Anniversary Tour’ event will commence next week. While no new drivers were teased this time, players will get to race through tracks inspired by 8 cities around the globe!
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Phasmophobia Celebrates its 1st Birthday With Surprise Update!

Phasmophobia was undoubtedly one of my personal gaming hits of 2020. With it now being a year since it came out, it has certainly come on a long way from its fairly crude beginnings though. Most notably so with a lot more ‘gloss’ being applied to the overall aesthetics and functionality of the title. – In celebrating its 1st Birthday, however, developer @KineticGame has announced the launch of a surprise new update bringing with it a few nice new tweaks and a little of the party atmosphere.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Player#Game Mode#Singleplayer#Insurance#Journal Overhaul#Kinetic Games
NME

‘Pokémon GO’ celebrates its fifth anniversary with a community video

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, Niantic has released a video collecting some of its most memorable moments. The video features footage from “Pokémon Trainers” all over the world, sharing their real-life experiences and achievements on camera. In the blog post accompanying the video, Niantic wrote, “No matter where your adventures take you, we’re all connected through the world of Pokémon GO.”
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Dark Souls Just Celebrated Its Tenth Anniversary

Yesterday, Dark Souls celebrated its tenth anniversary as part of gaming history. Have you played Dark Souls yet? While Demon’s Souls paved the way for the From Software action suite, Dark Souls was the title where the subgenre would become a critical part of the gaming world. There have been...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Splatoon 3 Trailer Reveals Single-Player Mode And New Weapons

Nintendo released a new trailer for Splatoon 3, revealing some key information about the game’s single-player mode and a glimpse at a few of the game’s new gadgets and weapons. The game has a tentative Nintendo Switch release window of 2022. Splatoon 3 will largely take place in Splatsville, also...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Glitch
gamepur.com

Destiny 2 players are already annoyed with the new Trials of Osiris game mode

Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris game mode has been going through some massive changes these last couple of weeks. From allowing solo and duo queue players to reworking the passage system entirely, players seem to be enjoying the pinnacle PvP activity far more than before. Bungie has been very clear on their intentions and goals with the game mode and they seem to be keeping their promises by evolving it as much as possible while still keeping its roots as the most competitive playlist activity available. That being said, it hasn’t all been good, and the change to the classic elimination formula hasn’t been taken lightly by the community.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Legion TD 2 launches on Steam on October 1st

The classic Warcraft 3 tower defense mod known for its success, Legion TD 2, is ready to unveil its beautiful standalone form very soon. A standalone version of Legion TD 2 will launch on Steam on October 1st, as AutoAttack Games is making the final adjustments for its blissful appearance.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Legends of New World: Chapter 3 Is The Final Video Before Release

Amazon Games published the final video before the release of their MMORPG, New World. New World is supposed to release on September 28, 2021, and there is a lot of excitement throughout these days. We’re four days away from its release, and boy-o-boy, we cannot wait for it. I am personally ready to end all of the corruption in New World and carve my path to success, power, and freedom.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Myth of Empires will be hosting a closed PC Beta on October 2

Myth of Empires will be hosting a closed beta test for PC from 2 October to 10 October 2021. Registration is now live and players can apply to join here on Steam. First announced in December 2020, Myth of Empires launches players into a vast and immersive world torn apart by war. Players fight to survive, build fortresses, lead armies in massive battles and engage in siege warfare against enemy cities to build their own empire. See this astonishing open world in action in the new beta trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Dwarfheim leaves Early Access and moves to a full V1.0 release on Steam today

Dwarfheim moves to a full V1.0 on Steam today, after a successful Early Access launch. Merge Games and Pineleaf Studio is ready to release the first stable version of Dwarfheim on Steam, leaving Early Access and celebrating a full launch. DwarfHeim is the next generation of real-time strategy games and...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Knockout City Season 3 “[email protected]” Releases on October 3

EA’s official website has revealed the name of the upcoming Knockout City Season 3. Season 3 is named [email protected], and it’s supposed to launch on October 3. As a celebration of its launch, EA has also published a brand new launch trailer showcasing some of the new features coming to the game, including a brand new 100-LVL Brawl Pass with seasonal rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Genshin Impact Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Remember Genshin Impact? The gacha game that took the world by storm? Well, it’s celebrating its one-year anniversary right now, from today (September 28) to October 12. You can get some goodies by participating in various tasks and activities, as is usually the case during Genshin Impact events of all kinds. There’s more than one activity to participate in over the course of things, so stay tuned over the next few weeks!
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

SoulWorker Celebrates Its First Year Anniversary With New In-Game Events

SoulWorker was released globally last year on Steam, and the team at Lion Games is celebrating the milestone with myriad events, including both in-game and social media events. SoulWorker released last year on Steam globally by developer Lion Games, bringing the anime-inspired action MMORPG to a wider audience. Set in...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New World starter guide: What to do first

After years of development and multiple extended beta periods, New World has finally launched. The huge MMO project from Amazon Studios has rocketed to the top of the charts on its first day, dominating the rankings on both Steam and Twitch. If you’ve made it past the queues and into...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy