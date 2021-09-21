Phasmophobia gets a new Single-Player mode as a celebration for its anniversary

Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris game mode has been going through some massive changes these last couple of weeks. From allowing solo and duo queue players to reworking the passage system entirely, players seem to be enjoying the pinnacle PvP activity far more than before. Bungie has been very clear on their intentions and goals with the game mode and they seem to be keeping their promises by evolving it as much as possible while still keeping its roots as the most competitive playlist activity available. That being said, it hasn’t all been good, and the change to the classic elimination formula hasn’t been taken lightly by the community.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO