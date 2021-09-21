Ashdown Public Schools Offering Tutoring and Night Library Options

Congratulations to Dr. Kelly Coke who is one of 23 people total to be chosen to take in a Texas Education Fellowship Program. Dr. Kelly Coke is an instructor of Adult Education and Leadership Studies and director of programs at Texas A&M University-Texarkana at Northeast Texas Community College and Paris Junior College. She was chosen to take part in the Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program (TX-EPFP) through Texas Tech University. How special is this? very as only a total of 23 educators or professionals in education-related fields were chosen for the 10-month professional development program for emerging leaders in education.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO