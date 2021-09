All cryptocurrencies are storage platforms. That’s because, at the very least, pretty much all cryptocurrencies store the data representing their transactions. However, a steadily rising number of platforms are emerging as dedicated storage blockchains. Rather than simply supporting the transfer of digital currencies and assets, their primary use is to store data of various kinds. We take a closer look at the most significant of these in this article on the top 3 storage cryptocurrency platforms for high returns. It covers not only the most popular storage platforms, but the best-performing.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO