Learn More about the Sound Development and Implementation in New World
Just as we’re getting closer to its release date, Amazon Games has published a new video that showcases the beauty of Aeternum and the urge to design such beautiful vegetation, including the most critical piece of the puzzle, the sound. New World’s sound director and developers share their effort and composer collaborating on Aeternum’s soundtracks. We found that scoring Aeternum has always been challenging and not an easy task to do. The open world in this game is not like others, and it’s expected to surprise fans even more once the game releases.www.futuregamereleases.com
