Philadelphia, PA

Seven Philly-area schools honored with Blue Ribbon awards

WHYY
WHYY
 8 days ago
Story updated at 5:05 p.m. Seven schools in the Philadelphia region have been named Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education, including two within the School District of Philadelphia. The Penn Alexander School in West Philadelphia and Girard Academic Music Program in South Philadelphia both earned...

whyy.org

WHYY

Philly announces $900K in microgrants to fight gun violence

Philadelphia officials announced close to $900,000 in microgrants going to community groups working in gun violence prevention Wednesday. The announcement comes on the heels of the city recording its 400th homicide over the weekend. The funds will be going to 41 community groups with a special consideration given to programs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Montgomery County’s mobile health team approaches a milestone — 10,000 vaccinations — as Gov. Wolf visits

Montgomery County’s Mobile Integrated Health Team is about to hit a major COVID-19 vaccination milestone: 10,000 shots. The health unit has been delivering doses to those who are homebound or unhoused — wherever they are. It was stationed at SEPTA’s Norristown Transportation Center Wednesday afternoon as Gov. Tom Wolf visited to get a closer look at how it all happens.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia’s first trans mural kicks of Mural Arts Month

Philadelphia’s poet laureate Trapeta Mayson came to the dedication of a new mural in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood. Of the more than 4,000 mural created by Mural Arts Philadelphia, this one – called “We Are Universal” – is the first celebrating trans and gender non-conforming people. Mayson read her poem, “We’ll Make Something Out of This, Too.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to diminished services caused by labor shortages

Help wanted! Philadelphia needs workers in seemingly every area. But the jobs that need to be filled most urgently are in the public sector. 911 calls go unanswered, as dispatchers are in short supply. Trash remains on the street days after its scheduled pickup, as there aren’t enough sanitation workers. And now, the School District of Philadelphia is offering families $300 a month to opt-out of transportation services, due to a shortage of bus drivers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Murphy, Ciattarelli spar in first debate of 2021 N.J. governor’s race

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and his Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli met for their first debate Tuesday night, in which the two candidates drew clear contrasts on a range of pressing issues. Topics in the debate, hosted at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, included Murphy’s response...
ELECTIONS
WHYY

Philadelphia Flower Show will stay outside in 2022

The Philadelphia Flower Show will be back in FDR Park next June. This makes 2022 the second consecutive year that the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society show will be held outdoors at Franklin D. Roosevelt Park (aka The Lakes) in South Philadelphia. The show has always been held indoors since 1892, and only moved outdoors for the first time last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Measure on masking in youth sports clears Pa. House committee

Legislation that cleared a House committee on Monday would give Pennsylvania school districts the authority to decide whether student athletes must wear masks while playing. The Republican-controlled House State Government Committee approved the measure 15-10 along party lines. It would give “exclusive authority” to schools, recreational clubs, community leagues and similar groups to set masking policy for youth athletes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

State presses Philadelphia agency over elder abuse, neglect

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration became so concerned about how three cases of neglect or abuse of older people were handled in Philadelphia that it is ordering improvements at an agency there, but officials are refusing to disclose what happened to those three people, or whether they are alive. The Aug....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Regional Roundup – 9/27/21

Rounding up enough poll workers for Pennsylvania elections has long been a challenge, but the recent increase of false voter fraud claims has caused fear and anxiety for volunteers, who already undertake a tedious task for little pay. Deputy Secretary for Elections and Commissions JONATHAN MARKS joins us to discuss the shortage of those overseeing the polls ahead of the fast-approaching general election. And, with more than 1,400 thoroughbred fatalities in PA since 2010, many are pointing to behind the scenes abuse of the rules of horseracing – and the animals. We hear from Department of Agriculture Secretary RUSSELL C. REDDING and veterinarian BRYAN LANGLOIS about performance enhancing drugs, a serious threat to animal welfare at horse racing tracks throughout the state. We’re also joined by Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders JAMES LEGETTE and KYLE KAMMERLE as the football season gets underway! The only men on the roster tell us how they made it to the sidelines in one of the country’s most passionate sports towns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

