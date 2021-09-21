CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Afghans living under the Taliban and resettling in the U.S.

WHYY
WHYY
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just three weeks after the United States’ much criticized departure from Afghanistan, the Taliban-appointed interim government appears to be reinstituting its version of Sharia law. Already, the rights that women gained over the last 20 years are being rolled back as the Taliban begins to severely restrict the role of women in government, work and education. We’ll start this hour talking with The Washington Post correspondent SUDARSAN RAGHAVEN, who is in Kabul, about what he’s seeing in the country and how Afghans are coping with the new Taliban rule. Then, we’ll look at the challenges facing those who escaped the precarious situation in Afghanistan for safety in the US. NURA AHMAD SEDIQE, a public policy fellow at Princeton University, CATHRYN MILLER-WILSON, executive director of HIAS Pennsylvania, and MOHAMMAD SADIQ SADEED, HIAS office manager, join us to discuss the work they are doing to resettle the evacuees.

whyy.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Why haven’t you resigned?’ Tom Cotton asks Gen Milley over US withdrawal from Afghanistan

US Military officials defended the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan as Senators asked them about the advice they gave President Joe Biden and whether they thought that advice was heard.Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee asked Gen Mark Milley, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and US Central Command leader Gen Frank McKenzie about his previous assessment that the United States should have kept 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who served in Afghanistan, asked Gen Milley why he did not resign since he was only consulted on 25 August after the government...
U.S. POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. general: Afghan collapse rooted in 2020 deal with Taliban

WASHINGTON — Senior Pentagon officials said Wednesday the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August could be traced to a 2020 U.S. agreement with the Taliban that promised a complete U.S. troop withdrawal. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of Central Command, told the House Armed Services...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Roll Call Online

Pentagon told Biden not to withdraw from Afghanistan

Pentagon leaders faced a gantlet of congressional frustration Tuesday as they tried to distribute blame for the chaotic end to America’s longest war during testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs, and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said they...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#U S#Afghans#Washington Post#Nura#Princeton University#Hias Pennsylvania
WHYY

Joint Chiefs chairman calls war in Afghanistan a ‘strategic failure’

In his first congressional testimony on the tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war a “strategic failure” and said he believes the U.S. should have kept several thousand troops in the country to prevent the Taliban takeover that happened faster than forecast. Gen. Mark...
MILITARY
Reuters

No one from Afghanistan will address world leaders at U.N

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -No representative from Afghanistan will address the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly in New York after the ambassador for the government ousted by the Taliban - who was due to speak on Monday - withdrew his name. The move comes as the ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, and the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

With the Taliban in control of NATO bases, arm smugglers in Pakistan’s borderlands hope business is back

As soon as the footage of the Taliban picking their way through abandoned NATO bases in Afghanistan beamed around the world,  the veteran Pakistani arms dealer started getting calls.The videos of the fighters in fatigues posing with US weapons, driving armoured cars and even flying US-made helicopters had alarmed the world. But several hundred kilometres away in neighbouring Pakistan, eyes gleamed. And sellers like Ahmad, who has spent two decades smuggling weapons from Afghanistan on special orders for his clientele, saw a glint of opportunity.“We are waiting, we are hopeful,” he tells his potential buyers enthusiastically on a video call....
WORLD
AFP

ICC prosecutor leaves US out of Afghan probe

The International Criminal Court's new prosecutor said Monday he would focus on the Taliban and Islamic State-Khorasan's actions in Afghanistan instead of alleged US crimes. Karim Khan asked judges to relaunch the court's probe into Afghanistan, which was paused last year at Kabul's request, saying the Taliban's takeover meant war crimes would no longer be investigated properly. But rights defenders reacted with fury after Khan, who took office in June with a vow to reform the ICC, announced that he would "deprioritise" the investigation into American forces and concentrate on Islamist groups. The Hague-based ICC's Afghan probe has long enraged Washington, and prompted the US administration of president Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Khan's predecessor Fatou Bensouda.
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

Taliban claims they will be soon recognised by the world

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 27 (ANI): Deputy Minister of information and culture and the spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid has claimed that the world will soon recognise the Taliban, local media reported on Sunday. The deputy minister said that representatives of a number of countries have visited Afghanistan and they...
WORLD
BBC

In rural Afghanistan, a family welcomes Taliban rule

The interior of the house made of mud bricks was cool, clean and calm. A man called Shamsullah, who had a small son clinging to his leg, ushered his visitors into the room where they received guests. A rug covered the floor and cushions ran along the walls that were...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy