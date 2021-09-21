Crosswalks reopen on Kingman Street in downtown St. Albans
ST. ALBANS CITY — The Kingman Street project has hit a few new milestones this week, according to St. Albans planning and development director Chip Sawyer. Crosswalks have been opened for foot traffic, and the first layer of pavement for the new street has been installed. Passersby will also be able to see how wide the new sidewalks will be thanks to the installation of the granite curbs indicating the street's new layout.www.samessenger.com
