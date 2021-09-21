Disney CEO Now Gives Control to Consumers For Company Success

Disney often does collaborations with other companies regarding merchandise, and now, they are taking things up in the air!. As the 50th anniversary rolls around this Friday, October 1, at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney is preparing to celebrate in a major way. We are now seeing transformations fill every Disney Park. EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth will soon debut its new Beacons of Light as well as Harmonious, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is going to add lots of shimmer to Tower of Terror, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will project on Tree of Life, as well as debut Disney KiteTails, an all-new show! At Magic Kingdom, we have seen Cinderella Castle transform into a regal beauty; golden accents have been added throughout Main Street, U.S.A. and Fantasyland, and Disney Enchantment, an all-new firework show, will soon debut on October 1.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO