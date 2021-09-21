Disney CEO Now Gives Control to Consumers For Company Success
Today, Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek sat down with Brett Feldman, managing Director Goldman Sachs for the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, to discuss the company. One of the starting topics of conversation was how Disney was shockingly doing well throughout the pandemic while many other businesses were having difficulty. Of course, the Disney Parks have seen a downward spiral in attendance if we look at some of the months in 2020, but now as capacity is increasing, financial revenue in the parks is up!insidethemagic.net
