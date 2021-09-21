Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Former St. Bart’s Rental Hits the Market for $80 Million
One of St. Bart’s largest mansions that boasts two theaters and a nightclub —and was once rented by Jay-Z and Beyoncé — has hit the market for $80 million. The private Caribbean island has long been a designer destination for the world’s rich and famous since the 1950s when Hollywood heavyweights like Howard Hughes and Greta Garbo were drawn to its relaxed spirit and casual elegance. Today, celebrities including Sofia Richie, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Gwyneth Paltrow have been spotted frolicking on the white sand beaches. And the billionaire’s paradise is most known for its impressive villas and estates — like the newly-listed Villa Neo.www.usmagazine.com
