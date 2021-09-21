CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

A detour of duty

By Patrick Alexander
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCascade Head has been a source of fun and frustration since I moved to Oregon. In 2016, I started hiking the Oregon Coast Trail (OCT), which meant by spring I hiked up the trail from Three Rocks Road to the fire road. I then proceeded to look for the old trail that had been closed for nearly a decade. No luck. So I tried the reverse. I found the intentionally hidden trailhead on Highway 101 to head up to the fire road and ran into an overgrown trail with so many thistleberry thorns that it tore up my recently purchased rain gear top. Perhaps that is why my favorite tool for Trailkeepers of Oregon work parties is my extendable loppers. I just love to trim — ie: kill — Scotch broom, Himalayan blackberry, thistleberry, salmonberry and other sharp, thorny plants to restore trails to passable width and height.

