Walgreens to acquire Boston-based specialty pharmacy business

 8 days ago

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., through its wholly-owned Walgreen Co. drugstore subsidiary, said it is making a majority investment in Boston-based Shields Health Solutions, an industry leader in integrated, health system-owned specialty pharmacy care. The approximately $970 million investment will support the continued growth of Shields' health system-based specialty...

