Montgomery County, MD

Covid-19 Rapid Testing Begins; Quarantine Policy Adjusted

By MCS Staff
 8 days ago

MCPS released a letter to the community, providing details on rapid testing and adjustments to the quarantine policy. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has important updates regarding COVID-19 testing and procedures for quarantining students. These changes are a result of the availability of rapid testing and revised guidance from the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), outlined in a Sept. 16 letter from Dr. Raymond Crowel, director of DHHS. With the availability of rapid tests in all schools, close contacts of an individual displaying COVID-19 symptoms will not have to quarantine unless the ill student tests positive for COVID-19 or if the level of exposure cannot be reliably confirmed.

