CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Disney CEO Says Parks Attendance Is Bouncing Back After Sudden Slow Down

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Q3 earnings call, Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, stated that the Disney Parks were seeing above the Q3 attendance levels and “they were pretty darn good”. Now, however, Chapek is stating there was a bit of a drop off in attendance before the Parks bounced back during Labor Day.

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Bad News: Disney CEO Says Disney+ Is Facing 2 Headwinds

Disney+ has had a slow start in its Latin America launch. To succeed, Disney+ must retain customers whose annual subscriptions are due to expire. The long-term health of this segment of Disney's business remains good. Most analysts would agree that Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) entry into the streaming category has been...
BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

Disney Affirms EPCOT’s Massive Barges Will “Enhance the Experience”

This evening, Disney World Guests are in for a treat! Walt Disney World Resort will finally debut Harmonious, the EPCOT nighttime spectacular that has been said to be the biggest show Disney World has ever created. The show will be emotionally driven and feature Disney songs and scores that we...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Southwest Airlines Announces Secret Partnership With Disney World

Disney often does collaborations with other companies regarding merchandise, and now, they are taking things up in the air!. As the 50th anniversary rolls around this Friday, October 1, at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney is preparing to celebrate in a major way. We are now seeing transformations fill every Disney Park. EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth will soon debut its new Beacons of Light as well as Harmonious, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is going to add lots of shimmer to Tower of Terror, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will project on Tree of Life, as well as debut Disney KiteTails, an all-new show! At Magic Kingdom, we have seen Cinderella Castle transform into a regal beauty; golden accents have been added throughout Main Street, U.S.A. and Fantasyland, and Disney Enchantment, an all-new firework show, will soon debut on October 1.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney+ Now Brings the 50th Anniversary Magic Home to Fans

One of the worst things about a Disney vacation is that it has to come to an end at one point or another. Even if you live nearby, you always have to go home when the time comes and leave the magic. But just because you are not in Magic Kingdom doesn’t mean you don’t get to experience Cinderella Castle!
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

Amazon and Disney Launch Exciting “Hey, Disney!” Collaboration

Amazon and The Walt Disney Company are two of the largest corporations on Earth. This makes today’s announcement that the two companies will be partnering for a “Hey, Disney!” collaboration involving Amazon Alexa more than a little bit exciting to those who follow tech news. Per the official Disney Parks...
BUSINESS
Inside the Magic

Rise of the Resistance Breaks Down AGAIN, Fans Frustrated

On September 23, 2021, one of Walt Disney World Resort’s most popular rides, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, went through a huge change that was supposed to make it easier for Guests to experience — no more do Disney’s Hollywood Studios visitors have to get in a virtual queue and hope they win the boarding group “lottery”.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Here’s Your Guide to Magical Food For Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth, and it’s also the place where we can get some of our favorite foods on Earth! With Disney World celebrating its 50th anniversary — The World’s Most Magical Celebration — it’s only fitting for the Florida Disney theme parks to offer some magical foods and beverages in honor of this special occasion beginning October 1.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#The Walt Disney Company#Q A#Walt Disney World#Magic#Disney World
Inside the Magic

McDonald’s Will Pay For You to Take an $11,000+ Disney Vacation

The connection between Disney and McDonald’s has been around for quite some time, but things are getting even more exciting than just a Happy Meal toy. As the 50th anniversary celebrations are now around the corner, Disney and Mcdonald’s are teaming up in more ways than one. Of course, we already know about the 50 Happy Meal toys that will represent the Fab 50 characters at Walt Disney World Resort. In case you missed it, Disney created golden statues and called them the Fab 50. Statues of iconic Disney characters can be found throughout Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom Park, and EPCOT.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Hotels Launch New Vacation Offers to Get Disney Fans Back to the Magic

Two hotels near Disneyland Resort in Anaheim have launched some amazing new vacation offers that will surely get Disney fans back to the magic. Here’s what you need to know if you are wanting to book a Disneyland Resort vacation and save some money on your hotel stay!. There are...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Addresses Theme Park Overcrowding, Asks For Guests’ Input

When Walt Disney World Resort began its phased reopening process in July 2020 following its four-month pandemic-related closure, things were very different for Guests. For example, social distancing measures were in place, rides and queues had plexiglass dividers, face masks were required in all locations for Guests age 2 and up, and capacity was extremely limited.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

There’s a BIG Piece of Disney’s Polynesian Resort That Isn’t Finished

For Walt Disney World Resort fans, it is beginning to feel like Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has been under construction forever. Last year, soon after Disney’s flagship theme park began its phased reopening process in July, it was announced that the Polynesian would remain closed through summer 2021 for a refurbishment.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Inside the Magic

Tinker Bell’s Flight… How Does She Do It?

Let’s sweep up a little pixie dust today and look at the beloved character of Tinker Bell. This Disney fairy has been sailing over Cinderella Castle (at 189 feet up!) and Disneyland’s Matterhorn at Disney Parks for many years, bringing joy to all those watching the nighttime spectacular. But how exactly does she make this magical journey? Let’s take a look (partially) behind the scenes at Tinker Bell’s flight.
ENTERTAINMENT
Inside the Magic

Will Disney Scrap EPCOT’s PLAY! Pavilion Plans?

In 2019, the D23 Expo had a plethora of exciting announcements for Disney fans, one of those being an announcement that EPCOT would be receiving a complete overhaul. EPCOT’s Future World was said to receive a massive change where the front half of the Park would turn into three distinct neighborhoods: World Nature, World Celebration, and World Discovery. Aside from all of the changes that would come to Future World, the U.K. pavilion was set to expand into Cherry Tree Lane with a Mary Poppins attraction. Spaceship Earth was set to undergo a refurbishment.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Forms TRON Coaster Entrance as Construction Ramps Up

If there is one attraction at Walt Disney World Resort that seems to have never-ending construction, it is TRON Lightcycle/Run. The Magic Kingdom attraction has been under construction for a long time, which has not only kept Guests on the edge of their seats with anticipation, but also, has left the Walt Disney World Railroad attraction closed as the tracks were moved for the ride, and now, are in a construction zone.
LIFESTYLE
Bay News 9

Disney CEO Bob Chapek talks COVID-19 impact on theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the Delta variant of COVID-19 caused a brief dip in attendance at its U.S. parks but the company continues to see encouraging signs of recovery. What You Need To Know. Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, discussed the impact COVID-19...
ORLANDO, FL
wdwinfo.com

Let’s Get Down to the Essentials with the Ultimate Disney Parks Questionnaire

As many of you know by now, I’ve been hanging out for months in what has basically become house-arrest down here in Sydney under COVID lockdown restrictions. Because of this, my desperation for finding things to keep me distracted from the never-ending cycle of working from home, schooling from home, cooking, sleep, repeat, is becoming increasingly strained. So, today I thought we might do something a bit different and try a Disney questionnaire that allows everyone to give quick answers to questions that might illuminate some interesting findings. You might prefer to only read my answers out of curiosity, but adding your own to the comments below would make this particularly interesting. I will add a blank version of the questions at the bottom so you can copy and paste them with ease.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy