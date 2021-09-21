CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Kelly Shauna Smith, age 32, of Clinton

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 8 days ago

Kelly Shauna Smith, age 32, of Clinton passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. She was of the Christian Faith. Preceded in death by Grandparents: Carolyn Taylor, Richard and Ann Smith. Survivors:. Daughter: Chole Hamblin. Sons: Connor Hamblin and Aiden Reid. Parents: Mother: Susan Carpenter, Father and step-mom Kelly and Amanda...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Grieving daughters find unknown woman wearing their mother’s clothes inside casket at funeral home

Two sisters in North Carolina went to bury their elderly mother but claim they found the body of another woman inside the casket.Jennifer Taylor and Jennetta Archer, who buried their mother last week, went to view her at a funeral home in Ahoskie, North Carolina, when they realised their something was not right. Ms Archer told WAVY10 that there “was no similarity” between the woman whose body was inside their mother’s casket, and that the person who was in there was “swimming” in their mother’s clothes. “The size was way off,” said Ms Archer. “The first person had the clothing...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
1450wlaf.com

Matthew Ray Wilson, age 49 of Caryville

Matthew Ray Wilson, age 49 of Caryville, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Matthew was born June 10, 1972 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a US Navy veteran who served during Desert Storm. Matthew enjoyed drawing, hunting, fishing, cooking, and gardening. Matthew is preceded in death by his mother Brenda Sneed Wilson, and brothers Bobby Ray Wilson Jr., and Mark Anthony Wilson.
CARYVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Big Pete Poore, Sr., age 51, Lake City

Ralph Lewis Poore Sr. Aka (Big Pete) Age 51 born February 19th 1970 went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 25th 2021. Ralph Poore Sr. was a man of God and a loving Husband, Daddy, and Papaw. Ralph Poore Sr. is survived by his wife Pamela Poore, his (daughter) Natasha Poore-Mull and Husband Kenneth, (son) Ralph lewis Poore Jr. Aka (Little Pete) And (daughter) Heather Poore. His Daddy Buster Poore and Wife Georgia Poore, his grand kids Jacob, Aliyah, Makayla, Gabriel, and Isaiah. His brothers Elvis Burchfeild, Ray Burchfield, Ronnie Foust and Ron Smith. Sisters Betty McGhee and Patrica Phillips, and a host of Nieces and Nephews, family members and friends. Ralph Poore Sr. Joins in Heaven his Mom Sandra Kay Seeber, Papaw Ralph Seeber and Mammaw Audrey Seeber. Until we meet again in Heaven.
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy