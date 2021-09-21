Kelly Shauna Smith, age 32, of Clinton

Ralph Lewis Poore Sr. Aka (Big Pete) Age 51 born February 19th 1970 went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 25th 2021. Ralph Poore Sr. was a man of God and a loving Husband, Daddy, and Papaw. Ralph Poore Sr. is survived by his wife Pamela Poore, his (daughter) Natasha Poore-Mull and Husband Kenneth, (son) Ralph lewis Poore Jr. Aka (Little Pete) And (daughter) Heather Poore. His Daddy Buster Poore and Wife Georgia Poore, his grand kids Jacob, Aliyah, Makayla, Gabriel, and Isaiah. His brothers Elvis Burchfeild, Ray Burchfield, Ronnie Foust and Ron Smith. Sisters Betty McGhee and Patrica Phillips, and a host of Nieces and Nephews, family members and friends. Ralph Poore Sr. Joins in Heaven his Mom Sandra Kay Seeber, Papaw Ralph Seeber and Mammaw Audrey Seeber. Until we meet again in Heaven.
