HLBZ Stock Skyrockets 180% Thanks to This Big Partnership News
A sometimes-overlooked trend that has developed over this year is increased interest in micromobility. Companies are offering electric bicycles and scooters that can be rented quickly and returned to a sidewalk near the rider’s destination. Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ), now recognized as a leader in its field, made history in early 2021 as the first micromobility provider to list on the Nasdaq. Since then, the company has expanded, and after an announcement this morning, a new partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is sending HLBZ stock well into the green.investorplace.com
