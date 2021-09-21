CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is a ‘News Pending’ Halt? What to Know as NNVC Stock Captivates Investors

By Chris MacDonald
InvestorPlace
Today, one of the stocks that’s on the move in a big way is NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). This global leader in virus-related nanomedicines has been on the watchlist of traders for some time. That’s because this company has been moving toward developing oral and pediatric drugs designed to be effective against most variants. Today, NNVC stock has been placed under a “news pending halt” for most of the morning session.

