Mike Manley, top executive at Stellantis, steps down to take CEO job at dealership group

By Jamie L. LaReau, Eric D. Lawrence, Detroit Free Press
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who is Stellantis' head of Americas is leaving to join the nation's largest dealership group, AutoNation Inc. Mike Manley, who has served as head of Americas for Stellantis since January, will start with AutoNation as its CEO and member of its board on Nov. 1. That's when AutoNation's long-time CEO Mike Jackson, 72, will retire.

Related
MarketWatch

AutoNation could become 'stronger player' with new CEO, Morgan Stanley says

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded their rating on AutoNation Inc. shares to the equivalent of buy and upped their price target on the stock to $116, from $70, praising the auto retailer's new chief executive. AutoNation earlier this month named Mike Manley, a former Fiat Chrysler chief executive, as its CEO, replacing Mike Jackson, who is retiring after more than 20 years with the company. There's potential for an "strategic shift" with Manley's arrival on Nov. 1, the analysts said in a note made public on Wednesday. The appointment is "a significant narrative change. Our new target reflects the potential for (AutoNation) to be a stronger player in the new mobility ecosystem," the analysts, led by Adam Jonas, said. The management change "may be far more significant for the stock than investors realize right now," they said. Shares of AutoNation have gained more than 80% this year, compared with an advance of around 17% for the S&P 500 index. Morgan Stanley's new price target implies a downside around 9% for the stock based on Wednesday prices.
BUSINESS
Orange County Business Journal

Reports: Genesis CEO to Step Down

Genesis Motor North America President and CEO Mark Del Rosso is expected to step down from his role permanently Oct. 1, according to multiple reports. Del Rosso had been on leave from the Fountain Valley luxury automaker to handle a personal matter, beginning July 1. Hyundai Motor North America President...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
sgbonline.com

Canyon Bicycles CEO To Step Down

Canyon Bicycles reported that its CEO, Armin Landgraf, will step down at the end of the month for personal reasons, and the company’s CFO, Winfried Rapp, will assume the role on an interim basis. Canyon founder Roman Arnold will continue to support the management as executive chairman of its Advisory...
BUSINESS
cbtnews.com

Former FCA CEO Mike Manley to lead AutoNation

The largest dealer group in the United States, AutoNation, has announced a new CEO to succeed Mike Jackson. As of November 1, Mike Manley will step into the role of chief executive officer at AutoNation and will assume a spot at the table with the Board of Directors. AutoNation will take Manley from his current […]
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Stellantis' Manley Goes From Wheeling to Dealing as AutoNation's New CEO

(Reuters) -No. 1 U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc on Tuesday named former Fiat Chrysler (FCA) top boss Michael Manley as its new chief executive, replacing long-serving CEO Mike Jackson. British-born Manley took over as CEO of FCA in July 2018 after long-time chief Sergio Marchionne, a charismatic and iconic figure...
BUSINESS
audacy.com

Carmaker Stellantis loses former FCA CEO Manley

MILAN (AP) — PSA Peugeot’s takeover of Fiat Chrysler to form the world’s fourth-largest carmaker has had its first executive casualty, with former Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley stepping down from his role of head of the Americas. Stellantis announced Tuesday that Manley, 57, was leaving to become CEO of...
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

Manley Overboard: Mike Manley Moving On From Stellantis

Stellantis boss Mike Manley is moving on. Manley was the chief of the Americas for the company, but now the 57-year-old is heading to AutoNation, where he will take over for the retiring Mike Jackson. Mark Stewart, the chief operating officer for North America, and Antonio Filosa, the chief operating...
BUSINESS
wardsauto.com

Manley Leaving Stellantis to Take Over at AutoNation

Mike Manley will step down as Head of Americas for automaker Stellantis to become CEO at automotive retailer AutoNation effective Nov. 1. Manley, 57, will replace Mike Jackson (pictured, below left), 72, who is retiring as CEO of the nation’s largest auto retailer. Mark Stewart (chief operating officer, North America)...
BUSINESS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Brit Mike Manley leaves role as Stellantis head of Americas

Mike Manley has stepped down as the head of Americas at Stellantis to take on a new role running one of the largest car dealer groups in the US. The 57-year-old Brit spent more than 20 years working for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and was a key figure in pushing through its merger with the PSA Group to form Stellantis.
BUSINESS
fb101.com

MILNER TAKES ON CEO ROLE AT ST PIERRE GROUPE

Milner, who was responsible for driving international growth at Tyrells and progressing the Lily’s Kitchen pet food brand, takes on the CEO role to drive the next stage of growth for the UK based company. St Pierre Groupe boasts a retail value of a quarter of a billion dollars, after...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Lululemon Announces Mirror CEO Steps Down

Lululemon said in an internal memo to employees that Brynn Putnam, CEO of Mirror, has stepped down, effective immediately. Putnam will continue to serve as an advisor to Mirror until next July while Lululemon searches for her successor. The memo attained first by CNBC was written by Putnam and Lululemon...
BUSINESS
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce Announces New Spectre Production EV, Commits to Going All-Electric by 2030

It seems that not a day goes by without another automaker tolling a death knell for its own internal combustion engines, despite the fact that only two percent of US consumers are currently driving an EV. Rolls-Royce, however, is not just another manufacturer. The company, known for developing what many consider the world’s finest 12-cylinder motors and its longstanding commitment to them, revealed this morning that it’s developing a production EV named Spectre, which gives the ICE power train’s impending demise a ring of finality. In the official announcement, CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös put the news in perspective: “Today is the most...
CARS
