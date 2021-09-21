Where to buy Celo (CELO): a trending cryptocurrency that has gone up 115% in 30 days
The price of the Celo (CELO) coin is currently above $7.0. It has registered a 16% rise in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy Celo (CELO). While identifying a trending cryptocurrency is not an easy task, Celo (CELO) is making headlines for maintaining a bullish trend that has pushed its price up by more than 115% in 30 days. The bullish trend is still in continuation and the price has risen by about 16% in the last 24 hours.invezz.com
