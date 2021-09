Publisher XSEED Games, during today’s Nintendo Direst, has announced that Rune Factory 5 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America on March 22nd, 2022. Set off on a grand adventure in a fantasy world with the latest entry in the Rune Factory simulation RPG series. After losing their memory, the hero lands in a small town blessed by nature. There, they are recruited into an organization of peacekeeping rangers known as SEED, and their new life begins.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO