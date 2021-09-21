Fishing industry steps in with support for Bass Fishing Hall of Fame introduction event
SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – 9/21/21 – After having to cancel its annual induction dinner in 2020, the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors is ratcheting up its efforts to honor both the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees at this year’s celebration, taking place on Thursday, September 30 at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium. The efforts to celebrate those who have made a lasting impact on the sport would not be possible without the wide-ranging support from across the bass fishing industry.www.bassmaster.com
Comments / 0