Fishing industry steps in with support for Bass Fishing Hall of Fame introduction event

All youth who join Scouts in the fall of 2021 are receiving a free fishing pole! When a parent submits a completed and paid youth application the child will receive a red fishing pole voucher. Families can then come to one of our office stores or a fishing event to exchange the voucher for a fishing pole. Fishing events will be set up around the district where all the new Scouts will be able to use their new fishing poles. All current Scouts are welcome also and should invite a buddy to go fishing. Check out our Facebook page for all of the events. https://www.facebook.com/PrairieFireDistrict.

