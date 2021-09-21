CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

New 64-unit subdivision slated for Palm Harbor

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 21, 2021 - A stormwater application has been for a 64-unit villas subdivision located on 21.47 acres at 4706 Pleasant Ave. in Palm Harbor. The project, named Harbor Landing, would be located south of Klosterman Road, east of the Pinellas Trail and near the Innisbrook Golf Course. The site is currently vacant with wetland areas. The project team includes Texas-based homebuilder D.R.Horton Inc. and Clearwater-based Gulf Coast Consulting Inc.

