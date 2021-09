The day Justin Moore got married to his wife Kate in 2007, he didn't just sign his marriage license; he also signed a record label contract. Ever since, it's been a fast ride to the top for the two, who met as teenagers on their senior trip vacation in Panama City Beach, Fla. At a campfire, while enjoying s'mores and spirits, Kate stole his heart by wearing a black-and-white floral dress that she still has (her husband won't let her get rid of it).

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO