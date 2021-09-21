CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTV Stock: Why It Significantly Increased Today

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) significantly increased today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) – a leading contract research organization (CRO) specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services – significantly increased today. Investors are responding positively to Inotiv and Envigo RMS Holding (a leading global provider of research models and services) jointly announcing that they have entered into an agreement for Inotiv to buy Envigo. And upon consummation of the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, the combined company will enable drug developers to access products and services for the entirety of discovery and nonclinical development within one organization.

