CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

We must remain vigilant: Biden

Birmingham Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], September 21 (ANI): Asserting that the bitter sting of terrorism is real, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that the world must remain vigilant against global and domestic terrorism, adding that Washington will work with local partners to decrease the need for large military deployments. In...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Birmingham Star

20 years presence in Afghanistan was strategic failure: Top US General

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): More than a month after the US drawdown from Afghanistan, a top US General on Tuesday said that United States' 20-year military presence in the country was their strategic failure. During his testimony to the US Senate Armed Services Committee, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

All of a sudden, AOC and ‘The Squad’ are Biden’s allies — and moderates are in his way

During the Democratic primary, Joe Biden was the last choice of most of the progressive members of Congress. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the young self-described democratic socialist, said in 2020 that “in any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party”. She backed Senator Bernie Sanders. Others, like Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, backed Sanders alongside her, while newer members of “the Squad” who toppled incumbent Democrats also positioned themselves on the Sanders side of the party.But eight months into his presidency, as moderate Democrats continue to raise objections to major parts of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Ani#United Nations#Afghan#American
The Independent

Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Civil war: the Democratic infighting threatening Biden's legacy

Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda. Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress. So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections. By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
KTLA

Joint Chiefs chairman: Afghan war was ‘strategic failure,’ troops should have stayed to prevent Taliban takeover

The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress on Tuesday that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban. Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed […]
MILITARY
AFP

ICC prosecutor leaves US out of Afghan probe

The International Criminal Court's new prosecutor said Monday he would focus on the Taliban and Islamic State-Khorasan's actions in Afghanistan instead of alleged US crimes. Karim Khan asked judges to relaunch the court's probe into Afghanistan, which was paused last year at Kabul's request, saying the Taliban's takeover meant war crimes would no longer be investigated properly. But rights defenders reacted with fury after Khan, who took office in June with a vow to reform the ICC, announced that he would "deprioritise" the investigation into American forces and concentrate on Islamist groups. The Hague-based ICC's Afghan probe has long enraged Washington, and prompted the US administration of president Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Khan's predecessor Fatou Bensouda.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision

In their first public testimony since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, top Pentagon leaders will face sharp questions in Congress about the chaotic pullout and the Taliban s rapid takeover of the country.Republicans in particular have intensified their attacks on President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all troops out of Afghanistan by Aug. 30, saying it left the U.S. more vulnerable to terrorism. They are demanding more details on the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 American service members in the final days of the withdrawal.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley chairman of...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Crunch time for Biden as Congress debates historic agenda

Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on. The House and Senate are moving toward votes on legislation dealing with infrastructure and social programs worth almost $5 trillion while also averting a government shutdown on Friday and a looming debt default. Failure on any front would be catastrophic for a president looking to cement his legacy, while Democrats would see their chances diminished for hanging onto the House of Representatives and Senate in next year's midterm elections. "You know me: I'm born optimistic. I think things are going to go well. I think we're going to get it done," an upbeat Biden told reporters at the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy