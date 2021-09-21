CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan govt against disclosure of details of gifts to PM

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], September 21 (ANI): The Pakistan government is reluctant to disclose the information pertaining to the gifts Prime Minister Imran Khan had received since he assumed power in 2018, local media reported. The country's cabinet division has challenged the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) order seeking details of the gifts...

Fox News

Top Pakistan diplomat details Taliban plan

Be realistic. Show patience. Engage. And above all, don’t isolate. Those are the pillars of an approach emerging in Pakistan to deal with the fledgling government that is suddenly running the country next door once again — Afghanistan’s resurgent, often-volatile Taliban. Pakistan’s government is proposing that the international community develop...
WORLD
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
edglentoday.com

The Latest: Pakistani PM to prod Taliban on inclusive govt

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s prime minister says he has “initiated a dialogue" with the Taliban to prod them to form an inclusive government that would ensure peace and stability not only in Afghanistan but also in the region. Imran Khan tweeted on Saturday that he took the initiative after his meetings...
POLITICS
Person
Imran Khan
stlouisnews.net

Pakistan must recognise Taliban govt: Fazlur Rehman

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): Pakistan should recognise the Taliban government at the earliest to help ensure a stable country in the neighbourhood, said country's opposition leader and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. "We should recognise the Taliban government at the earliest to cooperate in efforts being...
CHINA
BBC

Afghan girls school ban would be un-Islamic, Pakistan PM says

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has said preventing women from accessing education in neighbouring Afghanistan would be un-Islamic. In an interview with the BBC, Mr Khan laid out the conditions that would need to be met for Pakistan to formally recognise the new Taliban government. He called for the leadership...
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

Pak campaign to support Taliban flops at UN

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): Pakistan's effort to get the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan recognised at the global platform was shattered to dust after United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) refused Taliban representative to address its session, instead it invited the representative of the ousted Ashraf Ghani Government. The world community...
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

Pakistan SC asks Imran Khan govt about 30,000 vacant jobs

Islamabad [Pakistan] September 28 (ANI): Pakistan's Supreme Court has lashed out at the Imran Khan government and asked "why 30,000 jobs allocated for minorities are vacant" in the country. Enquiring about job quota for the minorities, during the hearing of a suo motu case on the attack on Rahim Yar...
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

Rohingya group's leader killed in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 30 (ANI): Chair of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) Md Mohibullah, 46, died after being shot by unidentified gunmen in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a media report said. The gun attack took place at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila around 8:30...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

With the Taliban in control of NATO bases, arm smugglers in Pakistan’s borderlands hope business is back

As soon as the footage of the Taliban picking their way through abandoned NATO bases in Afghanistan beamed around the world,  the veteran Pakistani arms dealer started getting calls.The videos of the fighters in fatigues posing with US weapons, driving armoured cars and even flying US-made helicopters had alarmed the world. But several hundred kilometres away in neighbouring Pakistan, eyes gleamed. And sellers like Ahmad, who has spent two decades smuggling weapons from Afghanistan on special orders for his clientele, saw a glint of opportunity.“We are waiting, we are hopeful,” he tells his potential buyers enthusiastically on a video call....
WORLD
