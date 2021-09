Boston Beer Co is soon to launch its highly-anticipated 2021 Sam Adams Utopias beer. Every two years, the Boston Beer Co releases a new blend of its renowned Utopias beer every two years, known for its complicated barrel-aging process. This process involves moving beer from barrel to barrel to create a complex and original flavor. The beer is rigorously blended and moved, and the result is a beer that has been aged in a total of 86 different barrels. Expert brewer Jim Koch explains, "the result is always special, spirited and worth waiting for."

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO