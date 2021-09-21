CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants rise in USA TODAY power rankings despite Week 2 loss

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkLc6_0c3VWl5J00

The New York Giants fell to the Washington Football Team, 30-29, in Week 2 but still managed to climb in the USA TODAY power rankings despite that.

Nate Davis brushed off the team’s fifth consecutive 0-2 start and although he did manage to fit in another shot at quarterback Daniel Jones, had the Giants jump from No. 30 overall to No. 27 overall.

27. Giants (30): The bad news? QB Daniel Jones, well as he played at Washington, dropped to 0-6 in prime time starts. Worse news? New York has two more Monday night games on the schedule. Worst of all? Those “MNF” dates are at Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

The five teams ranked lower than the Giants were the Houston Texans (28), Detroit Lions (29), New York Jets (30), Atlanta Falcons (31) and Jacksonville Jaguars (32).

The Giants will play the Falcons in Week 3.

Comparatively, the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles remained in place at No. 21 and No. 22, respectively. The Dallas Cowboys fell one spot to No. 10 overall.

Unsurprisingly, the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain in place at No. 1 overall.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

