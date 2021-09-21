CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashdown, AR

Ashdown Public Schools Offering Tutoring and Night Library Options

By Mario Garcia
 8 days ago
Students at Ashdown Public Schools are offered several tutoring options and night libraries to help them succeed. At Ashdown Elementary, students are able to attend Family Night Libary on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. with their parents to read and complete Accelerated Reader tests or receive Tutoring on Monday and Tuesdays each week from 4-6 p.m. These nights are held in the Ashdown Elementary Library located in the C.D. Franks Building.

Texarkana, AR
